Hopeson Adorye Granted GHC20K Bail Over Volta Bombing Claim

Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra has granted GHC20,000 bail to Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change on Thursday, May 23, 2024 with two sureties.

He faced charges concerning the publication of false news.

As a part of his bail conditions, he is obliged to report to the police station every Monday to aid in ongoing investigations.

This follows Hopeson Adorye’s arrest after an interview he granted Accra FM on May 10, 2024 in which he claimed to be part of an orchestration that detonated dynamite in the Volta Region to intimidate voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to pave the way for a New Patriotic Party (NPP) win.

He is alleged to have said, “Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.”

By Vincent Kubi