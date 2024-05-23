Laryea Explains Benin Tactics

Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets head trainer, Laryea Kingston, has admitted the enormity in his side’s game against Benin on Tuesday.

Ghana shrugged off stiff competition from their Beninois counterparts in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 tournament, despite securing a 2-0 victory in Accra.

Goals from Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga ensured Ghana made it to the semi-finals of the competition.

And explaining how difficult the game was, Laryea said, “This game was very difficult for us. People thought it would be a walk in the park, but it wasn’t. It was a very difficult match.

“We were very lucky that we saw their game against Ivory Coast. So that gave us an advantage to see what they are bringing on board. There are a lot of good teams at this tournament.”

Ghana is now focusing on securing a win in the semi-finals to book a place in the 2025 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Starlets’ performance so far has raised hopes among fans, having missed the competition for seven years, the team will be looking to continue their strong form in the upcoming semi-final game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum