Oguaa Boxing Bounces Back

Twintoh (L) presenting branded GBF Lacoste and caps to Vivian Kongkyon, Central Regional GBF Executive

Businessman Twintoh Walker, who was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Central Regional Boxing Promotions Committee, has pledged to work hard to promote boxing in the region.

This was after some opinion leaders and the Youth Development Association of Cape Coast had appealed to him to help ensure the revival of the sports in the region.

Speaking to journalists in an interview, Twintoh pointed out that boxing which once brought some excitement and euphoria to the people of Oguaa or Cape Coast will bounce back.

Twintoh, a member of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), pointed out that the revival of boxing promotions and development in Cape Coast in particular, remain his number one priority.

He said as part of efforts to revive boxing in the Central Region, he will collaborate with other stakeholders to ensure that the proper structures and facilities are in place.

Twintoh added that he had set up a new regional branch of GBF, appointed executives, formed various sub-committees and appointed patrons in consultation with the National Sports Authority.

He mentioned that among his vision is also to help establish a gymnasium at the Regional Boxing Secretariat and assist in the recruitment of boxers, trainers, referees and judges among others.

“As I speak, we have boxing clubs in Cape Coast, Moree, Winneba and Swedru. Other areas like Assin Fosu, Elmina, Dunkwa Offin, Mankessim, Kasoa will soon have boxing clubs,” he disclosed.

Mr. Walker also revealed that, he has lined up a number of tournaments to enable the region get a formidable squad to represent the area in an upcoming National Day Games in Accra, in December this year.

“For instance in June, this year, there will be a boxing championship tournament in Cape Coast. In July, the Central Region will host Western and Greater Accra in a boxing tournament.

“In September, 2024, the Central Region will welcome boxers from the Volta Region for another tournament as part of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival celebration,” Mr. Walker stated.

He disclosed that the National President of the GBF, Bernard Quartey, has promised to support all the tournaments.

Walker appealed to corporate bodies, individuals and philanthropists as well as political leaders in the Central Region to support the development of boxing in the area.