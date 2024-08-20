Hopeson Adorye Hit With GH¢10m Suit Over Agyapadeɛ Document

Hopeson Adorye

Secretary to the Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, has filed a GH¢10 million defamation suit against Hopeson Adorye, for linking him to the authorship of the controversial Agyapadeɛ document which allegedly details how certain individuals have plotted to share Ghana’s resources among themselves and their future generations.

Attached to the suit is Media General, operators of TV3, Onua TV and others, which according to the statement of claim provided him “unfettered and unrestrained opportunity and indeed was encouraged to run an unjustified commentary on and amplify a document called Agyapadeɛ.”

Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta who is also the stool secretary of the Ofori Panin Stool, in his suit averred that Hopeson Adorye who is a member of Movement For Change, appeared on Onua TV on July 26, 2024 where he claimed among others that he knew the authors of the controversial book and went ahead to mention the name of the plaintiff as one.

Parts of the comments complained about in the suit include: “If you read everything in the document, it tells you that this tribe is going to be the movers and shakers of Ghana. That means should anything happen, whatever they say is what everyone must follow.”

“I know… the name of the writer. His name has been mentioned here. He is my very good friend. I will mention his name to you as we are moving on. I will tell you his name.”

He continued that “His name has been mentioned alongside his co-writers and others. They are in charge of certain things. The technical team led by D M Ofori Atta should further evaluate the following details in order to choose the appropriate sites, galamsey.”

Mr. Adorye also stated that, “According to this, they have 332 galamsey companies. They are all here, look, Northern Gold Coast Enterprise, so, so, and so, Wassa Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuem Municipal. Every district they are there.

“Prestea, Nzema East … they have divided themselves all over. So, who told you that galamsey can be eradicated? Who told you that? It can be eradicated only if there is a change of government. However, they were kicked out of Parliament.

He said, “If that wasn’t the case, a particular family would have been in charge of all royalties and other benefits from our mineral resources. How can we live in a country like this? They have mapped out areas that cover the entire gold deposit in Ghana. They have taken over all these mapped areas. I mentioned it. D M Ofori Atta. It stated that he is a co-writer.”

Mr. Adorye further stated that “He is a friend of mine, and I know him. And if you glance at the page that talks about the hijacking of GBC (laughs), it will never work. Now, the judiciary governance in Ghana (laughs). It has been stated here in the document. Let’s pack the court so that in the next twenty years they be in control.”

Plaintiff’s Contention

Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta in his statement of claim contends that the controversial document is deliberately littered with the images of President Akufo-Addo, the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Dr. J B. Danquah, the insignia of Okyeman and scurrilous references made to the Plaintiff, Ken Ofori-Attah, Nana Asante Bediatuo among others, all subjects of Ofori Panin Fie clearly to misrepresent it as emanating from Ofori Panin Fie.

According to the suit, the words complained of in their ordinary meaning are understood to mean that the plaintiff, the Ofori Panin Fie and Okyeman are conniving, anti-nationalists, saboteurs, corrupt and abusers of public office, among others.

He distanced himself from the book, stressing that he has “never authored, co-authored, written, co-written, provided a Forward or any form of contribution towards the publication of the document, any other document, writing or discussion containing similar content as the said document or anything relating thereto and further states that the document does not emanate from Ofori Panin Fie or its subjects.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta described the said Agyapadeɛ document as a propagandist piece which did not pass muster, had been in idle circulation for sometime and largely ignored, and has only now been given life by Hopeson Adorye on the Onua TV platform and repeated by Hopeson Adorye and others on other platforms thereafter.

Again, he avers that the matters contained in the document and amplified by the defendants “are complete fabrications of devious minds and has caused serious harm to the reputation of the Plaintiff, members of the Ofori Panin Fie and indeed all subjects of Okyeman.”

He adds that the document and Mr. Adorye’s comments and/or amplifications thereon are not only absolutely false and scandalous but also callous and engineered to bring public resentment to the Plaintiff, the Ofori Panin Fie and the entire Okyeman.

Reliefs

Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, is therefore, seeking a declaration that the words uttered by the Hopeson Adorye on Onua TV are defamatory of the plaintiff.

He is again seeking the recovery of the sum GH¢10 million as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation by defendants.

He is also seeking an apology, retraction of the words complained of and a perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants whether by themselves, their servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak