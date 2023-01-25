Horma Miezah Sets Records Straight

Hormer Miezah

HORMA MIEZAH, the Western Regional Treasurer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has denied recent assertions by some youth of the party in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency against her.

The youth, at a press conference they organised in the constituency, alleged that the Regional Treasurer of the party had made certain pronouncements which were damming and could cause irreparable damage to the party in the area.

However, Ms. Hormer Miezah has denied those pronouncements.

She described as mischievous attempts by some unscrupulous persons to tarnish her hard won reputation in the constituency.

According to her, she suspected that her detractors were those instigating the youth to falsely accuse her and that, she would not be deterred from carrying out her good intentions for the New Patriotic Party and the constituency, in any way.

Ms. Hormer Miezah is on record as one of the distinguished NPP stalwarts in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency who have worked assiduously to bring the party to its present status.

She, therefore, called on the party’s rank and file to disregard such evil tactics being employed by such elements but focus on building the party to victory come 2024.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi