39 School Rioters Caged

A TOTAL of 39 suspects have been remanded in the riots that took place at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School at Asokore in the Ashanti Region.

The Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday ordered for the suspects, including 27 juveniles and 12 young first offenders, to be caged in juvenile cells.

This was when the 39 suspects made their maiden appearance in court after they allegedly caused trouble in the school on Sunday morning.

The suspects are expected to reappear before the same court on February 2, 2023.

Students Riots

Angry-looking students of the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational School went on rampage on Sunday as they destroyed everything on sight including vehicles.

The students were said to have gone berserk following their performance in an examination, which was controlled by an outside body.

Initially, it was announced that a total of 40 suspects were nabbed in connection with the riots. But the number was cut down to 39 after police interrogations.

Prosecution Team

Lawyers of the suspects pleaded with the court to grant their clients bail, arguing that they would be available to the investigators anytime the need arises.

But the prosecution team strongly objected to the pleas of the defense lawyers. They urged the court to cage the suspects, which was eventually grated.

Committee Names Out

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (REGSEC) and the Ministry of Education have announced a five-member committee to probe the riots in the school.

The committee is chaired by an Appeal’s Court Judge, Justice Samuel Obeng Diawuo, and they have two weeks to complete their work and come out with their recommendations.

Other members of the fact-finding committee included Rt. Rev. Nuh Ben Abubekr, a retired Methodist Bishop and David Adu-Osei, a retired Regional Commander of the NIB.

The rest of the committee members are David Prah, Deputy Director-General, Ghana TVET Service and Dr. Abieku Apprey, former Principal, Kumasi Technical Institute.

The Chief Director of the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council would serve as secretary of the committee but without voting rights, a press release has disclosed.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi