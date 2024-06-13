Horror: Unidentified Woman Beheaded At Tema Community 25

Shock and disbelief shrouded the arena of Community 25 in Tema as news emerged of a gruesome incident where an unidentified woman was brutally beheaded, sending ripples of fear and anguish through the neighborhood.

The victim, described as a young woman between 25 to 30 years, met a tragic fate that defies comprehension as her life was tragically cut short in a manner that unnerved residents and authorities alike.

Eyewitness accounts from local inhabitants revealed the chilling discovery made on Thursday, June 13, 2024 when the beheaded body of the woman was found in a state of unimaginable mutilation, with her head, arms, and legs severed and missing.

Bystanders recounted how the remaining torso of the victim had been callously concealed within a black polythene bag, meticulously tucked away inside an ecolac traveling bag, amplifying the gravity nature of the heinous crime that transpired amidst the quiet streets of Community 25.

The incident occurred behind the backdrop of the Community 25 District Police Headquarters in an Estate called Tigo near a sprawling farm.

As investigations into this harrowing episode unravel, authorities are grappling with the daunting task of unraveling the identity of the victim and the circumstances leading up to her barbaric demise.

Rumors and speculation abound as the community mourns the loss of a life taken in such a brutal and inexplicable manner.

Meanwhile, the remains has been conveyed away by the Homicide Unit of the police for further investigations.

By Vincent Kubi