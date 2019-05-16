Hospitals To Go Paperless

Kwaku Agyeman Manu – Minister of Health

PUBLIC HEALTH facilities in Ghana are expected to be digitized over the next three years.

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, made this known to the media on Thursday, May 16, at the Information Ministry’s Meet the Press Series.

According to him, patients information are gradually being captured on computers at hospitals, thus ending the hard folder system.

He says information captured for patients at one hospital could be captured at any other hospital across the country.

The Minister noted the intention was to make the sector paperless.

He indicated that cashless regime would also be introduced over the next three years.

He hinted that 28 health facilities in the Central Region have already been linked onto computer system as part of a pilot study.

BY Melvin Tarlue