HTU Celebrates Major Milestones At 26th Congregation

Ho Technical University (HTU) has celebrated significant academic, infrastructural, and institutional progress as it held its 26th congregation ceremony in Ho, honouring 1,869 graduating students.

The event brought together management, faculty, students, dignitaries, and families to acknowledge the university’s expanding national influence and rising international reputation.

The Chairperson of the Governing Council, Professor Smile Gavua Dzisi, commended the university for its remarkable strides in recent years, reaffirming the Council’s commitment to providing strategic leadership. She described congregation ceremonies as an important statutory milestone that signifies the successful completion of academic journeys built on dedication and hard work.

Prof. Dzisi encouraged all present to celebrate the production of another cohort of graduates prepared to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

She expressed profound appreciation to government for reconstituting the Governing Council, and noted that the institution is fortunate to have highly competent individuals representing diverse constituencies.

She urged members of the Council to remain steadfast in their mandate to strengthen institutional efficiency and support the university’s long-term development agenda. Despite being relatively new, she said the Council is proud of the university’s gains in student enrolment, academic visibility, and international partnerships.

Highlighting specific achievements, Prof. Dzisi noted remarkable improvements in enrolment, national and international awards in hospitality and tourism, and the university’s selection as a host institution for Centres of Excellence in Solar Technology and the Circular Economy. She also cited significant progress in faculty development, with increased research output and scholarship visibility.

The Council Chairperson drew attention to the rising student population and the urgent need for expanded academic and residential facilities. She revealed that the Minister for Education has identified HTU as one of the beneficiaries of government-supported student housing projects under the EMAP initiative, assuring that the university would pursue the project to completion.

Vice-Chancellor of HTU, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, also addressed the ceremony, affirming the university’s strengthening academic environment and its position as a leading technical institution in Ghana and West Africa. He announced that HTU now boasts over 90 PhD holders, a significant leap from 14 in 2019, with increased promotions to senior academic ranks.

Prof. Honyenuga highlighted HTU’s growing international visibility, revealing that the university attracts students from several African countries. He mentioned collaborations with The Gambia’s Ministry of Higher Education and Ministry of Tourism aimed at deepening technical education and hospitality training across the ECOWAS region.

On innovation, the Vice-Chancellor announced the establishment of the Precision Quality Innovation Hub, a partnership with the Design Technology Institute and Mastercard Foundation, aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and improving practical training. He also referenced ongoing collaborations with United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to advance sustainability and circular economy initiatives.

Despite HTU’s ranking as the number one technical university in Ghana by EduRankings in 2024 and 2025, Prof. Honyenuga underscored the need for a modern teaching hotel to support training in hospitality and tourism, HTU’s niche area. He appealed to government and development partners to prioritise the project, likening its importance to teaching hospitals in medical training.

The guest speaker and HTU alumna, Mrs. Priscilla Adoboe, urged graduates to build strong personal brands, embrace intentionality, and apply the practical skills acquired during their studies.

She emphasised resilience, networking, and starting small as key pillars of sustainable success.

Mrs. Adoboe encouraged the graduates to believe in their dreams, work hard, and create opportunities for others, reminding them that success demands persistence, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment.

The 26th congregation ceremony reinforced HTU’s growing reputation as a centre of excellence, innovation, skills development, and forward-thinking leadership as it celebrated the achievements of its graduates and the institution’s expanding national footprint.

