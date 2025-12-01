MUSIGA Goes Digital Soon – President

MUSIGA Executives and stakeholders in a group photograph at the conference

In partnership with Omni Strategies Ghana, a software development and technology solutions company based in Accra, specialised in building software and websites, the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is set to operate digitally in the coming days.

This announcement was made known by the President of the Union, Bessa Simons, during the 3rd Biennial Conference held under the theme, “Positioning MUSIGA for Growth in a Digital Era.”

Bessa Simons affirmed that before the year ends, MUSIGA is going fully digital, saying, “We’ve built this system that is going to allow MUSIGA to operate. The office management is going to be fully digital. If even you want to register, you can do it on your Android phone, and you’ll get the results.”

He added that MUSIGA is working with Omni Strategies Ghana, who are also the managers of GMX, a music streaming platform championing Ghanaian music.

He added that the streaming platform, since it began operation six months ago, has been able to connect with almost 90% of Ghana’s media, radio stations, and television stations, and they only promote Ghanaian music.

“So if you are somewhere, you want to say, I want to hear Ghana music, they will pop up. And so that is why we will be traveling with them to all the regions for them to do their pilot. So at least if your music is there, we know you are already receiving royalties,” he said.

Bessa Simons disclosed that “Central to our growth strategy is an ongoing MUSIGA membership drive across all regions, aimed at welcoming more youth—including not only secular musicians, but also choristers and traditional artistes—embracing all dimensions of our musical heritage and strengthening our union’s unity and cultural influence.”

He added that the union has been able to offer Group Life Insurance for the third year, and this insurance covers artistes, their spouse, children, and parents.

“Even if something happens to you and you can’t play music again, you get a lump sum payment. That’s why you should join us—when you join the musicians’ union, we’ll make sure you have your National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card, so at least when you go to the hospital, the doctors will look after you, unless it’s a very critical situation,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke