Gold Fields Champions STEM Education

Some of the students at the event

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has established a Smart Laboratory and Innovation Centre at New Atuabo Basic School in the Western Region as part of its efforts to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The move will also help to introduce the school children to emerging technologies.

The 54-student capacity facility is equipped for robotics, coding, Arduino programming, and physical computing with Microbits.

According to the Foundation, the initiative underscores its commitment to equipping young students with hands-on experience in modern technology and fostering curiosity and creativity at an early stage.

Gifty Antwiwaa Gyamfi, Project Coordinator – Education and Training at the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, disclosed this during a three-day STEM career workshop for Junior High School (JHS) students across the company’s host communities.

The three-day event was designed to inspire and motivate the JHS students to pursue careers in STEM.

The event coincided with the global commemoration of Ada Lovelace, the first computer programmer.

Ms. Gyamfi noted that by fostering STEM education, the Foundation aims to empower students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s sustainable development.

“They will also be able to participate effectively in the evolving global economy,” she stressed.

She added that the initiative also aimed at demystifying STEM education, highlight career pathways, and demonstrate the relevance of STEM to national development, particularly within sectors such as mining, energy, and technology.

She noted that GFGF has consistently prioritised education as a cornerstone of sustainable community development.

“Since its establishment, the Foundation has invested over $10.4 million dedicated specifically to education,” she revealed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi