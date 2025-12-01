Open Heavens Temple Lifts Inaugural Cup of Faith Soccer Tournament in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

Accra, Ghana In a thrilling climax of faith and football, the inaugural Cup of Faith Soccer Tournament concluded this past weekend at the Adringanor Astro Turf, with Open Heavens Temple, led by Rev. Eric Xexemeku, emerging as champions. They secured the title in a heart-stopping final against Messiah Temple, which ended in a 7-6 victory on penalties after a tense and goalless draw in open play.

The tournament, an idea conceived by Gideon Eli Tettey Doamekpor and successfully organized and hosted by Open Heavens Temple, brought together six local temples in a spirited celebration of community, sportsmanship, and shared belief.

A Blessed Beginning with a Prophetic Future

The event was honored by the presence of Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor of Holy Ghost Temple and his wife, Lady Rev. Felicia Annor. In a powerful address, Prophet Annor blessed the tournament’s growth, stating, “We prophesy that the Cup of Faith becomes bigger, with prize money and major sponsorship in the coming years.

The tournament’s success was driven by a dedicated planning committee that invested significant resources, time, and personal funds to bring the vision to life. This committee included Gideon Eli Tettey Doamekpor, who served as both the lead organizer and a key member, alongside former Black Stars star John Paintsil ,who also laced up his boots to play for the host team Henry Asah, Delali Fiase, Theophilus Appiah, Mr. Peprah, Edward Eyram Gomado, Mr. Koranteng, and David Dei. Their collective effort operated under the visionary leadership of Rev. Eric Xexemeku, supported by his assistant, Pastor Modestos Molanpi.

Tournament Pathway: From Group Stage to Penalty Drama

Six temples competed for the coveted cup: the host Open Heavens Temple, Messiah Temple, Light Temple, Cedar Temple, Joy Temple, and Holy Ghost Temple. The teams were split into two groups of three.

The semi-finals saw Messiah Temple advance with a solid 4-0 win over Light Temple. The other semi-final between Open Heavens Temple and Joy Temple was equally tense, ending 0-0 and leading to a penalty shootout where Open Heavens triumphed 6-5 to book their final spot.

The championship match was a tactical battle, with both defenses holding firm. After 90 minutes of scoreless play, the title was decided from the penalty spot, where Open Heavens Temple kept their composure to win 7-6.

Individual Brilliance Recognized

Steven Asante, captain and center-back for the champions, was awarded Best Player of the Tournament for his commanding leadership. The Goal of the Tournament prize went to Yesu Mogya for a spectacular strike scored during the group stage.

A Victory Celebrated in Church

The Cup of Faith trophy was presented to Rev. Eric Xexemeku of Open Heavens Temple during a vibrant Sunday service, where he, along with Pastor Modestos Molanpi, blessed the players and thanked all participants and supporters.

With a successful debut at the Adringanor Astro Turf that combined fierce competition with profound fellowship, the Cup of Faith Soccer Tournament has firmly planted its roots. As prophesied by Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor of Holy Ghost Temple, the future looks bright for an even larger, sponsored spectacle, building on this year’s unforgettable foundation of faith, unity, and football.