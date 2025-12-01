UDS Holds 26th Congregation

A section of the graduating class

The University for Development Studies (UDS), has held its 26th congregation at the Dungu campus in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

The university graduated a total of 7,870 graduands. The class was made up of 4,396 males and 3,474 females, translating into approximately fifty-six percent males (56%) and forty-four percent (44%) females.

Addressing graduands, the Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, said that the university has over the years deliberately initiated strategies to narrow the gender gap.

“Behind these figures lies a narrative of intentional transformation. Over the years, through targeted scholarship schemes, mentorship programmes for women, flexible learning pathways, and safe-campus initiatives, UDS has steadily narrowed the gender gap. Today’s graduating class reflects that effort and stands as vivid testimony that when opportunities are deliberately expanded, women rise, participate, and excel,” he indicated.

He commended students whose achievements continue to elevate the reputation of UDS, saying, “We celebrate our outstanding students whose achievements continue to elevate the reputation of this university. Their brilliance is evident not only in the classroom but also on platforms where intellectual rigour and national visibility intersect. A shining example is the remarkable accomplishment of the UDS Students’ Parliament, which secured national recognition by winning the prestigious Commonwealth Day Essay Competition, an achievement that confirms the strength of civic engagement and leadership training at UDS.”

Prof. Al-Hassan encouraged the graduands to go out and help change their communities and the world at large with the knowledge they have acquired.

“This is your moment and beyond the certificates you receive, the world will look at your character, integrity, work ethics and compassion. The future belongs to those who adopt, think ethically and create opportunities even in the face of challenges. Carry the UDS spirit of service with you, honour the sacrifices your families made and the investment your country has placed in you. Go out and serve, lead, change your communities and change the world,” he advised the graduands.

Ms. Victoria Boamah was the Valedictorian of UDS 26th Congregation, graduating with an exceptional GPA of 4.95 in Biotechnology & Molecular Biology.

FROM Eric Kombat, Dungu