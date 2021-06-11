Husband Pours Hot Water On Wife For ‘No Food’

The victim

A 23- year old woman at Odumasi, in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, Linda Agyei has been hospitalised with serious burns.

This was after her husband allegedly poured boiling water on her for not serving him supper.

She is currently at the Nkwanta Medical Hospital receiving treatment from massive burns around her lower back and ribs.

Madam Agyei, a farmer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) from her hospital bed that her husband, Yakubu Naru, refused to provide housekeeping money for her to prepare any food and yet he wanted to be served super.

She said providing food has always been a problem for them and so she has to manage and prepare food for their children and starve herself.

According to her, anytime her husband returns home and there was no food for him, he beats her mercilessly.

An eyewitness said this was not the first time the victim had been tortured because recently the husband burnt the wife’s clothes for not providing food for him.

The husband, also a farmer, after committing the crime has gone into hiding after he got information that the case has been reported to the Nkwanta South police.

The Nkwanta South Municipal Commander of Police, Superintendent Lawson Lartey confirmed the incident and assured that the suspect would be arrested and brought to justice.