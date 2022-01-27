The United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California says that Ramon Abbas, aka, Hushpuppi, will be sentenced on February 14, 2022.

The court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, said Hushpuppi has been scheduled for sentencing on Valentine’s Day, according to BBC Pidgin.

Hushpuppi had pleaded guilty to various offences bordering on internet scam and money laundering, among others according to an alleged court pleasure document.

The document was signed by Hushpuppi; his lawyer, Loius Shapiro; Acting United States Attorney, Tracy Wilkison, amongst others.

It stated that Hushpuppi risks “20 years’ imprisonment; 3 years of supervised release; a fine of $500,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss resulting from the offence”.

Also, the court had ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to arrest the suspended Nigeria’s Head of the Intelligence Response 0Team, DCP Abba Kyari, for his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.