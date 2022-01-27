Showbiz Personalities Mourn With Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia, Fadda Dickson and Tracey Boakye

Several Ghanaian showbiz personalities joined comedian Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn her late father as part of his one-week observation on Wednesday.

The late Augustine Adjei died on Monday, January 17, 2022, after months of battling with an undisclosed ailment.

‘My hero has gone to be with the Lord, Rest in peace Daddy…I’m lost,” she wrote in addition to her picture with the ‘old boy”.

The one-week memorial service for the late Adjei was held at De Temple Petroleum at Achimota, a suburb of Accra.

Several showbiz personalities including friends and fans turned up in their numbers on Wednesday, January 26, to commiserate with the actress and her bereaved family.

Ogidi Brown and Afia at the ceremony

Among them were Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, KKD, Mr Drew, Selly Galley-Fiawoo, Clemento Suarez, Nana Agradaa, Abeiku Santana, Fadda Dickson, Piesie Esther and a host of others.

By Francis Addo