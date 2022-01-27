Osu Gets New Chief

Nii Nortey Owuo IV

The Owuo We Royal House and the Osu Kinkawe Dzase have reportedly enstooled a 30-year-old lawyer known in private life as Nii Nortey Botchway as the Osu Mantse, with the stool name Nii Nortey Owuo IV.

The purported enstoolment of the new chief, who is also a lecturer based in the United States of America, follows last year’s sad passing of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI who was the Osu Mantse.

The final enstoolment rites were performed last Saturday at the Adjuwate (Osiahene) Palace in Osu, Accra at a ceremony before the Osu Mantse was introduced to the public by the kingmakers of Osu.

The ceremony was reportedly attended by representatives of all the four quarters of the Osu royal gates amid drumming, singing and firing of musketry.

In his first speech, the new Osu Mantse, said he will focus on the development of Osu, the education of children, and skills development of the youth.

He said judging from the peaceful nature of the ceremony, with all quarters of the royal family involved, there was the need to give a chance for the rapid development of Osu.

The Osu Mantse thanked all the houses and quarters that helped in the enstoolment process.

While acknowledging that there were some existing divisions among the people of Osu due to past events, he promised to work with the Osu Traditional Council and elders to send positive signals for everyone to get on board.

He also acknowledged that there were many problems hindering the progress of Osu, but promised to lead by example to bring positive development.