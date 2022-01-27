Stop The Spread, Get Vaccinated! – Nana

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has appealed passionately to Ghanaians who are avoiding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination to get vaccinated.

He believes it will help to end the spread of the deadly virus which has so far claimed about 1,370 lives in the country.

Addressing participants at the 73rd annual New Year School at the University of Ghana at the Great Hall, Legon, under the theme: “COVID-19 and socio-economic dynamics in Ghana,” the President made a clarion call for all persons who are yet to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to stop entertaining any form of skepticism about the jab and get vaccinated immediately.

Even though the pandemic has affected the local economy negatively, the President said his administration has a well thought-out plan to salvage the situation.

Part of this plan, he said was to ensure that all eligible Ghanaians get vaccinated to stem the tide so that all measures being put in place to accelerate development would not be truncated.

“I want to urge all Ghanaians to get vaccinated and help end the spread of the virus in our country.

“The science tells us that the most efficient way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, reopen fully our economy and return our nation unto the path of progress and prosperity,” the President disclosed.

He told the vaccine skeptics that “they should take note of the data that says that 80% of those who are currently infected are those who have not been vaccinated. That is enough to tell us about the value of vaccination.”

Meanwhile, the President said his government has secured some 26 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with some more on the way.

“Thus far, a total of 10, 451,662 vaccine doses have been administered. 7,070,719 persons have received at least one jab with 3,380,949 persons fully vaccinated,” he pointed out.

It is for this reason, he said, “so I entreat all those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so. Our responsibility to one another require that we be vaccinated.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu