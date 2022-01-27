Ejisu Traffic Anomaly Explained

A portion of the video of the timber log being moved away from the highway

The video of a log of timber being moved towards a traffic intersection in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on Monday caused considerable fear and panic when it went viral on social media.

For those who watched it without understanding what was happening, they were carried away by a misleading commentary to the effect that lawlessness was being allowed to be perpetrated.

It turned out that the spectacle was a response of the personnel of the Ghana Police Service MTTD to an accident which required the clearing of the road by an impediment.

Unfortunately, somebody out of exuberance decided to capture the spectacle using his smart phone and transmitting same via social media.

An eyewitness, a certain Yaw Osei, who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE, said but for the intervention of the police the situation would have created a longer inconvenience for motorists on this important portion of the South to North and trans-ECOWAS highway.

In the course of videoing, a voice could be heard taking a swipe at those responsible for managing road traffic unknowing to him that it was an appropriate intervention being taken by law enforcement officers to clear the way for the free-flow of vehicular traffic.

By A.R. Gomda