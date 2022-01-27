Access Bank Staff Support Over 6,000 Kids

STAFF OF Access Bank Ghana Plc have supported over 6,000 deprived children to improve their quality of education.

Twelve schools across six regions of Ghana have benefitted from refurbished libraries/ICT rooms and infrastructure, reading and learning materials under the bank’s Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP).

The 2021 EVP focused on instilling the habit of reading in children, in line with the bank’s commitment to the global Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Olumide Olatunji, MD of Access Bank, applauded staff for their ever-growing commitment to supporting community initiatives.

“Children in beneficiary schools can now have decent library and ICT facilities to enhance their learning atmosphere and result in their educational growth”, he said.

Minister for Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, commended Access Bank for supporting the education of children, during a courtesy call on him. He called on other organisations to emulate Access Bank’s gesture.

Ag. Head of Corporate Communications for Access Bank, David-Akindele, pledged the bank’s continued commitment to supporting development initiatives in communities where it operates.

Categorised into twelve clusters across the country, staff chose deprived schools that needed refurbished library spaces, computer laboratories and educational materials in their communities of operation. They raised over GH¢150,000 to meet such needs.

In addition, staff devoted time to assist children in reading. Beneficiary schools included St. Mary’s Basic School in Korle–Gonno, Adiebeba M/A Basic Schools A and B, Kaneshie Kingsway 1 Basic School , Father Martin’s Basic School in Tanoboase, Victorious Christian School in Ho, Gyankama Methodist Basic School, Mamprobi South 3 Basic School in Mamprobi, Republic Road Primary School in Tema community 4, Badu Addo Methodist Primary and Junior High School in Takoradi, Sokabisi Primary School in Bolgatanga, Aladjo 3&4 Basic School, La Wireless Cluster of Schools.

A business desk report