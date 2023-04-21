I Am Married– Serwaa Amihere Claims

Serwaa Amihere

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has reportedly made a statement suggesting that she is no longer in the single’s market, searching for a husband.

This comes several months after social media trolls branded her single and searching.

In her alleged snap-chat interaction with a fan in circulation, Serwaa sent a caveat to men who have an interest in making her a wife.

According to her, she is now a married woman. During a question-and-answer session, a fan allegedly asked how much her bride price will cost and she responded that she is already married.

“Serwaa, how much is the bride price again?” the fan asked.

“I’m married though,” she responded.

In 2021, the Ghone TV news anchor mentioned she had a partner who supports her when people troll her on social media.

“It’s not just one person, it’s two or three people. It’s my sister, my partner and sometimes Nana Aba. She likes to rubbish some of these things but my partner will constantly be like just leave these people,” she told Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi.

Years late she said she is married, suggesting she had a private marriage ceremony out of the public’s eye.