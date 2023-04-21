Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Others Lose Twitter Verification Badges

Wizkid

Twitter has stripped notable Nigerian musicians of their Legacy verification tick.

The microblogging platform, on Thursday, removed the verification badges of the Nigerian singers, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid and Peter Okoye.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, had in March, in a tweet accompanied by links to subscribe to the premium program, hinted at plans to commercialize verification tick.

He said, ”We will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks on the 1st of April. To keep your blue checkmark, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.”

Announcing the final date for the free Blue badge removal on his verified Twitter handle, Elon Musk wrote: “Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20.”

The removal of the Legacy Blue Tick of the Nigerian superstars may be connected to the non-payment of their verification subscription fee announced by Musk.

Reacting to his Blue Tick removal, in a tweet on Friday, Peter Okoye said, ”Elon Musk is a business man period.”