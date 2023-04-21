Tamale Teaching Hospital Owes NEDCo GHS 46m

It has emerged that the Tamale Teaching Hospital owes the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), about GHS 46 million in debts.

This was made known when the Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Osman Aludiba Ayuba, led senior officials to the Tamale Teaching Hospital as part of its revenue mobilisation exercise across its operational areas.

The Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Mr. Ayuba, disclosed to the management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital that they owe their suppliers, contractors, and others about GHS 2 billion.

“Our customers owe us over GHS 1.2 billion and you (TTH) alone owe us GHS 46 million so you can see that you are owning most of the debt.”

Mr. Emmanuel S.K. Donkor (Esq) – Director of Administration, at Tamale Teaching Hospital, told the NEDCo team that the facility does not settle its electricity bills itself and that government is in charge.

“ We as an institution, for now, do not pay for electricity from here, it’s been paid for by the government and so we expect that now that you are carrying out this exercise government will see the need to settle part of the debt for us to continue to enjoy your good services.”

He stated that the hospital’s management will officially write to the Health Ministry about the debt situation and yet for their response.

The Managing Director of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), however, gave the Tamale Teaching Hospital a 2 weeks ultimatum to settle at least 70 percent of its debt or risk being taken off the national grid.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale