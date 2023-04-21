NHIS Cuts Sod for New Office At Savelugu

Yoo Naa with Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz and Frank Yeboah at the sod cutting ceremony at Savelugu

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has cut sod for the construction of an ultramodern office complex at Savelugu in the Savelugu municipality of the Northern region.

The Manager in charge of Procurement and Projects of the Scheme, Frank Yeboah at the sod-cutting ceremony, indicated that the scheme is constructing an office complex for their staff in 15 districts this year.

According to him, the site has since been handed over to the consultant and contractors, and the project is expected to be completed within 8 months.

Hajia Fathia Abdul Aziz, a Staffer at the office of the President who lobbied for the project for Savelugu said some years past many lives were lost as a result of the nonavailability of funds.

“Under President Akufo-Addo’s government, the National Health Insurance Scheme has been expanded from 8.3 million to almost 12 million people meaning a lot more can be treated at health facilities without struggle. Health care is very important for every individual and community like Savelugu.”

She appealed to the contractors of the project to ensure that the youth of Savelugu is engaged in the construction of the office facility to create jobs for them.

She assured the Chief of Savelugu, Yoo-Naa, and the people of Savelugu of more developmental projects for the development of the area.

The Paramount Chief of the Yoo Traditional Area(Savelugu), Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, thanked the Presidential Staffer and the National Health Insurance Scheme for the ultramodern office complex.

He, however, cautioned the youth who will be employed to work at the construction site to desist from engaging in any criminal activities.

“ Most often we hear that people steal cement and other building materials from the site and so I want to caution those who will be employed if you steal anything and you are caught I will make sure that you are locked up at the police station because you don’t love Savelugu and you don’t want the development of Savelugu.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu