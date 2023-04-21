Whitnee Dee Out With “Jeje”

Whitnee Dee

Singer and songwriter Whitnee Dee known in real life as Whitney Naa-Tsaweh Djoleto released her first debut single for the year titled “Jeje” on Friday.

Produced under the Whitnee Dee Empire record label, the song is available on all digital streaming platforms.

“Jeje” is an Afro-classic that greatly expresses Whitenee’s vocal ability.

In an interview with NEWS-ONE the budding musician said her song was produced to announce her readiness to join the A-list of artists in the country.

“I am ready to be listed among the A-list of the artist in the country. I have grown in these past few months and know the choices of song music lovers in the country love that’s why l produced the Jeje song for the people and culture”.

With thoughtful deliberation and judgment, Whitneé Dee took some time off from the music space to find her true sound, style, and space in the Ghanaian industry.

She travelled to the US, UK, and Nigeria to work with amazing personalities. “It’s been an inspiring journey as a musician and I’m here to serve my listeners with the best of sounds that resonate and inspire them,” she said.

Born and raised in Virginia, USA, Whitnee started her music career at a young age when her parents decided to put her in the church band and invested in her vocal lessons due to her passion for music and dance.

Along the way, Whitneé learned how to play the trumpet and Frugal horn, giving her the chance to play not only for the church but her school band from class 5 to class 8.

Whitney dropped her professional masterpiece in 2020, titled ‘My Jorley’ Ft Rison. This was followed by a masterpiece in 2021 titled “Skinpain” and “ Particular” in 2022 featuring Jaywillz and Akosua in 2022. Whitney has been active in the industry for 3 years.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke