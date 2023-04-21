Selina Boateng Falls Flat Again

Selina Boateng falling moments with Fiifi Pratt

Gospel songstress, Selina Boateng is back in the headlines for falling again.

The latest video in circulation captured the gospel artiste falling flat on the floor with media personality Fiifi Pratt while he attempted to lift her.

In the footage, Selina Boateng stepped out of her vehicle and approached Fiifi Pratt confidently.

He greeted her and asked how she was doing, to which she replied that she was fine.

Then, he asked her if he could lift her since he had heard rumours that he couldn’t.

When he attempted to do so, he ended up losing his balance and they both fell to the ground.

This follows an earlier incident in which she fell flat on her back while dancing at a gospel concert in Accra.

That incident took place at the Celestial Praiz Concert held in Accra on March 6, during a performance by her fellow gospel star Piesie Esther.

She subsequently explained that the fall was due to the influence of the Holy Spirit.

“I think it was the doing of the Holy Spirit, that is what I will say,” she told Adom TV in March 2023.