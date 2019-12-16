I Am Not Armchair President, Says Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he is always on the road working, for which reason he is aware of the current happenings in the country and, therefore, cannot be an armchair President.

He particularly stated that he was abreast of the famous Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy and the wonders that it is making in the lives of beneficiaries.

According to him, he is equally aware that as a result of the introduction of the Free SHS programme, the infrastructural base of the schools was also being improved.

He said the naysayers, who had continually opposed the introduction of the programme, often cited lack of infrastructure to criticize it.

“Let these people know that my government is vigorously confronting the infrastructural problems in the various schools to make students feel comfortable.

“The schools are benefitting from projects such as dormitories, classroom blocks, science laboratories, dining halls and several others as I speak with you.

“I am not an armchair leader; I am always on the road as the President and I see how infrastructure in the schools is being tackled,” he said.

The occasion was when the President briefed some selected journalists about how his administration is faring during a programme at Jubilee House in Accra.

Very soon, he said, most of the infrastructural needs of the schools would be met, stressing that the Free SHS policy is good so the programme had come to stay.

The President was of the view that the country’s future growth depended on its quality human resource base, hence the need to invest in properly educating the youth.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi