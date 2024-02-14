I Am Not On TikTok, Unfollow Fake Accounts- Martha Ankomah

Renowned actress Martha Ankomah took to social media to address an issue regarding her presence on the popular platform TikTok.

In an Instagram post on Sunday to her fans and followers, she clarified that she does not have an official TikTok account and warned against following any fake profiles bearing her name.

Expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received from her fans, Martha Ankomah emphasized the importance of setting the record straight regarding her social media presence.

She stated, “I want to say thank you so much to everyone who showed me so much love. I also want to use this opportunity to tell you out there that I’m not on TikTok.”

The actress went on to urge her followers to be cautious of impersonators using her name on TikTok. She made it clear that if she were to join TikTok in the future, she would make an official announcement on her verified Instagram page, ensuring that her fans are informed of her presence on the platform.

Addressing those responsible for creating fake accounts in her name, Martha Ankomah issued a stern warning, stating, “Whoever is using my name on TikTok or opened Martha Ankomah’s page on TikTok please stop what you are doing. I’m not on TikTok.”

She further urged individuals who may have unknowingly followed the fake account to take immediate action. “If you are following that page, unfollow because I am hearing a lot,” she cautioned.

As misinformation continues to spread across social media platforms, Martha Ankomah’s proactive approach to addressing the issue demonstrates her commitment to maintaining authenticity and transparency with her fans.