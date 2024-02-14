Samira Celebrates over 20 years Of Love With Vice President Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Samira Bawumia, celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with joy and gratitude on Valentine’s Day.

Two decades ago, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira embarked on a journey of love and partnership, pledging to stand by each other through thick and thin. Over the years, they have not only stood by their vows but have also achieved numerous milestones together, both personally and professionally.

Their enduring commitment to each other has been a source of inspiration for many, as they have navigated through life’s challenges with grace and resilience.

From their dedicated public service to their unwavering support for each other, the couple’s bond serves as a shining example of love and unity.

In an Instagram post commemorating their special day, Samira expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for guiding them along this remarkable journey.

She also took the opportunity to extend warm Valentine’s Day wishes to her beloved husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, acknowledging the love and support he has always shown her.

She wrote “Happy 20th wedding anniversary, @mbawumia. Thanking God for our journey so far. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love.”

The celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary is not just a personal milestone for the Bawumias but also a moment of reflection and appreciation for their family, friends, and well-wishers who have been part of their journey.

As they mark this auspicious occasion, Ghanaians join in congratulating Vice President Bawumia and Samira Bawumia on their 20years of marriage, wishing them continued happiness, love, and prosperity in the years to come.