Reshuffle To Hit Majority Caucus In Parliament

Reports from the Presidency suggest that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not yet done with his reshuffle, as there are indications of impending major changes, expected to take place in the coming days.

The previous reshuffle, as outlined in a press release from Jubilee House, focused on the ministerial appointments and the direct consequential matters pertaining to the appointees.

However, this Valentine’s Day reshuffle appears to be the most comprehensive during President Akufo-Addo’s tenure between his two terms.

Sources within the Presidency indicate that the President will be making changes to the leadership of Parliament in consultation with the party, with expectations that these changes will bring significant directions to the legislative body.

The National Council of the party is meeting on Monday with the president in attendance when he returns from his Ethiopia trip on Sunday.

The president jetted out after dropping the bombshell this morning.

In this morning reshuffle, Ken Ofori-Atta was finally relieved of his role as Minister for Finance, a position he held for seven years.

He leaves the Ministry of Finance with an impressive record of being the longest-serving Finance Minister in Ghana’s republican history.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the current Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has taken over today as the substantive Minister for Finance.

Both the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana expressed confidence in a smooth transition, ensuring continuity in the Ghana Government’s debt restructuring negotiations with private creditors and for the second Extended Credit Facility (ECF) review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As the reshuffle unfolds, it is anticipated that there will be further changes and appointments within the Majority Caucus in Parliament with Alexander Afenyo Markin likely to be crowned as Majority Leader.

The President’s determination to restructure and revitalize his administration is evident, and these upcoming changes are expected to have a significant impact on parliamentary activities.

Ghanaians will be closely watching as these reshuffles continue to shape the political landscape and determine the direction of the country’s governance in the days to come.

By Vincent Kubi