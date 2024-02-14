Ken Ofori-Atta, Kwaku Afriyie To Get Fresh Appointments

Ken Ofori-Atta

Immediate past Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta appears not far from the country’s management of the economy as he awaits fresh appointment as the Senior Presidential Adviser on the economy.

In addition, he will serve as the President’s special envoy on international investments and capital markets, per sources at the seat of government reported by Asaase news.

Another notable appointment will be Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, his counterpart Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, who is expected to become President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s special envoy on Climate.

Earlier today, Mr. Ofori-Atta was relieved of his position as Minister for Finance after serving in that role for seven years.

He leaves behind an impressive record, having become the longest-serving Finance Minister in Ghana’s republican history.

Mohammad Amin Adam, the current Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, has taken over as the substantive Minister for Finance.

Both the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana are confident in a smooth transition, ensuring the continuity of Ghana’s debt restructuring negotiations with private creditors and the second Economic Cooperation Fund (ECF) review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to sources at the Presidency, further significant changes are anticipated and could be announced by next week. The press release issued by Jubilee House this morning was limited to the ministerial appointments list presented to the Speaker of Parliament and its direct consequential matters.

This reshuffle marks the most comprehensive rearrangement of President Akufo-Addo’s two terms in office. The appointment of a Climate Change envoy aligns with global trends, as countries like the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and France have all appointed climate envoys. International organizations such as the World Bank, IMF, and the United Nations have also established similar positions.

Furthermore, sources from the Jubilee House indicate discussions about a potential reshuffle within the majority front in Parliament.

An announcement is expected on Monday following the scheduled National Executive Council meeting of the New Patriotic Party.

By Vincent Kubi