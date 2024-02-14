NPP Applauds President Akufo-Addo For Cabinet Reshuffle

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his bold and decisive government reshuffle.

The restructure includes the appointment of new Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Ministers, and Deputies, signaling a promising future for the nation.

In a press release issued by the party and signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of NPP, expressed the party’s official gratitude and appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering commitment to enhancing governance and accountability.

The reshuffle demonstrates the President’s dedication to ensuring effective and efficient leadership at various levels of government.

“The decision to reshuffle underscores the President’s commitment to fostering progress and revitalizing our administration. The NPP continues to express profound appreciation for the dedication and service of those departing from their roles, urging them to continue supporting the government and the party in our collective pursuit of national development,” the statement read in parts.

Serving notice to the incoming appointees,” we extend our congratulation message and warmest wishes. As they assume new responsibilities, we urge them to bring forth innovative ideas and unwavering dedication to serve the good people of Ghana. Their contributions would be instrumental in propelling our party and government to a historic victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again demonstrated his responsiveness to the needs of the nation, affirming his commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people.”

The New Patriotic Party emphasized the significance of this decision, highlighting its potential to address the needs and aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

By appointing new MMDCEs, Ministers, and Deputies, President Akufo-Addo has given fresh impetus to the government’s efforts to drive economic growth, promote social development, and deliver on its promises to the citizens.

The NPP leadership further assured its unwavering support to President Akufo-Addo and pledged to work diligently with the newly appointed officials to achieve the government’s development agenda.

They called on all party members and Ghanaians as a whole to rally behind the President’s vision of a better Ghana and contribute their quota to nation-building.

As the nation eagerly awaits the impact of the government reshuffle, all eyes are on the new appointees to deliver on the expectations of Ghanaians.

The New Patriotic Party remains confident that under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s stewardship, Ghana will continue to progress and thrive.

By Vincent Kubi