Oman FM Kwabena Kwakye Passes Away At Work

The late Kwabena kwakye

The media fraternity and loyal listeners of Kencity Media’s Oman 107.1FM in Accra are mourning the sudden death of popular broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye, known as Wofa KK.

Wofa KK fell ill unexpectedly while at work, resulting in his untimely demise.

He was rushed the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Wofa KK has been unwell for sometime causing his absent from duty.

He resumed for work this week only to die on duty.

He was the General Manager of Kencity Media.

His passing has left a void in the hearts of his colleagues and fans alike.

The late broadcaster was widely recognized for his exceptional contributions to popular programs such as “Boiling Point” and “National Agenda,” often stepping in for the main host, Fiifi Boafo in those days.

He had garnered a loyal following due to his engaging style and insightful discussions.

Before joining Oman FM, Kwabena Kwakye had already established himself as a prominent figure in the industry while working at Adom 106.3 FM, part of the Multimedia Group Limited.

He had also showcased his talent as a correspondent for Net2 TV, providing in-depth coverage of parliamentary and presidential news.

Beyond his broadcasting career, Kwabena Kwakye was also actively involved in politics.

He had been a staunch supporter of Kennedy Agyapong during his campaign for the presidential nomination of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite not succeeding against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In recognition of his contributions and expertise, President Akufo-Addo appointed him to serve on the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) in 2017. Kwabena Kwakye worked alongside distinguished individuals such as Professor Kofi Agyekum, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Kwabena Agyapong, and K.T. Hammond, the current Trade Minister.

The passing of Kwabena Kwakye is not only a significant loss to the broadcasting world but also to all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

His dedication, talent, and warm personality will be dearly missed.