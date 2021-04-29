I Am The Best In Ghana… Stars B Coach Brags

Annor Walker

Newly-appointed Black Stars B coach, Annor Walker, has stated plainly that he is one of the finest technical brains in the country if not the best.

Few days ago, the Great Olympics coach was handed the local components of the senior national soccer side (Black Stars B) coaching job.

He replaces Ibrahim Tanko, who was also the former deputy Black Stars coach, and responding to his readiness for his new role, Annor told Kumasi FM he ranks among the best in the local scene.

The former Nania FC trainer’s tactics has impacted positively on Olympics’ play; resulting in their position on the log for this season’s campaign-fourth, with just two points adrift from leaders.

In July 2011, the former Tudu Mighty Jets trainer guided Abedi Pele’s Nania FC to lift the FA Cup at Asante Kotoko’s expense in Accra.

He ranks among the best among the coaching populace in the country; making him the best candidate for the national assignment.

Notwithstanding his capabilities, some are of the view that he is not there yet for the big post.

But the unassuming coach has questioned why some people think he is not up to the task saying, “Why can’t I coach them?”

He added, “I believe in myself and I know what I can do. I am ready to take up the job of the local Black Stars. With God by my side, I will also do my possible best to prove people wrong.

“I am one of the best, if not the best in the country.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum