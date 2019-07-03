I Believe In Gyan –Appiah

Asamoah Gyan and Kwasi Appiah

Coach Kwasi Appiah has bluntly stated that nobody believes in Asamoah Gyan than he does.

Gyan’s late substitution in the Cameroon game on Saturday has stoked debate among the football family.

To many, the team’s captaincy controversy that preceded the tournament informed the coach’s decision to start him from the bench, and also the reason he (Gyan) was unused in the opening game against Benin.

But the coach has poured cold water on the wild allegations.

An in a post-match press conference in Ismailia, Coach Appiah said, “l believe in Gyan, no one believes in him than l do.

“Whether or not he will start in our next game depends on how he will fare in training before the Guinea Bissau game.”

Ghana face Guinea-Bissau in a must-win game today in their last group game at the Suez Stadium, having recorded a winless streak results against Benin and Cameroun.

Gyan spent just 12 minutes in the Cameroon game but left good impression on the minds of students of the game.