New Album At MMC Live

Sarkodie

Sarkodie has announced the release of his new album.

While performing at this year’s edition of MMC Live at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), the rapper told his teeming fans, “I think this is the right opportunity for me to say this to my Sark Nation fans. I’ll be releasing a new album very soon.”

He did not, however, state the date of the release of the said album but his fans, it appears, are already yearning to have their copies of the album.

The announcement comes barely a few weeks after he released his latest piece ‘The Alpha Tape’ – a six-track album which featured Joey B and and the late Ebony Reigns.

MMC Live is a star-studded entertainment show organised by Global Media Alliance which features renowned performers in music, magic and comedy on one stage.

This year’s edition featured performances from comedians Efo Red, AloWess, OB Amponsah and Foster Romanus, who also doubled as the MC for the show.

All the way from Nigeria was comedian Acapella, who treated the audience to some rib-cracking jokes, keeping the audience laughing throughout his performance.

Performing magic was Christopher Voncujovi, who mounted the stage with his crew.

They delivered some beautiful magic stunts which, however, left the audience less enthused.

There were musical performances from Oketey, Wendy Shay and Strongman, all of whom displayed lyrical brilliance.

Rapper Sarkodie was the headline artiste for the show. His appearance on stage had his audience cheering and screaming wildly.

He also performed for the first time some tracks on his new album ‘Alpha’, which has already gotten a lot of publicity after its release some few weeks ago.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio