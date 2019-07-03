Samini To Thrill US Fans @ GhanaFest

Samini

Samini has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of the Ghana Festival of Arts & Culture (GhanaFest), which is slated for July 27 & 28 at the Park 5600 Russel DR, Chicago IL in the United States of America (USA).

The event, which is being organised by Ghana National Council to promote music and culture to the outside world, is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaians in America.

The Ghanaian dancehall icon, who has performed on a number of local and international platforms, will be performing alongside other US-based Ghanaian artistes at the event.

Credited with several hit songs such as ‘Linda’, ‘My Own’, ‘Where My Baby Dey’, ‘Master Key’, ‘Body Flame’, among others, Samini is expected to treat US music lovers to different tunes of authentic Ghanaian and African music.

GhanaFest is a dance-party celebration of Ghana’s culture and heritage, and it focuses on bringing together Ghanaians living in USA on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

It is also expected to create the biggest platform in the States to market and promote Ghana’s tourism industry to the world, as well as attracting tourist traffic to Ghana.

The festival will also provide networking opportunities for all participants coming from all corners of the world.

Some of the activities lined up for the event are the tasting of traditional Ghanaian dishes, fashion show, beauty pageant and an exotic cultural display by various ethnic groups from Ghana.

According to the organisers, a lot of Ghanaian exhibitors will be present to showcase goods and services made in Ghana at the event.

By George Clifford Owusu