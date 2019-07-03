Black Stars Bring Joy

Two second half goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey were enough to secure the Black Stars qualification to the 1/16th stage of the AFCON competition.

The win ‒ Ghana’s first since the competition began last week ‒ pits the Kwasi Appiah’s men against Mali, Tunisia or Angola, depending on the outcomes of the last night matches which were being played as of press time.

It also handed Ghana the Group F top spot position.

Left back Baba Rahman engineered both goals; first setting Jordan up to run past two defenders to fetch the opener.

Minutes later, Mubarak Wakaso, skipper Dede Ayew and Baba Rahman combined perfectly for Thomas Partey to double the lead.

Earlier, Ghana survived Guinea Bissau scares ‒ two hitting the wood work and goalkeeper Richard Ofori proving equal to the challenge.

Jordan came close to making a personal second, but the wood work denied him that opportunity.

Ghana topped the group with five points, just as Cameroon but with superior goals.

The other game saw Benin drawing 0-0 with Cameroon, who are likely to face Nigeria at the next stage.