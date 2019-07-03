I Called Chris Attoh When His Wife Died – Damilola Adegbite

Damilola Adegbite

Actor Chris Attoh’s ex-wife, actress Damilola Adegbite, has disclosed that she called him when his wife died.

The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, but they divorced after things got worse.

Chris Attoh got married again but lost his wife after she was shot this year by a faceless man in the United States of America (USA).

According to his former Nigerian wife, she had no option than to call him after he lost his wife because it was a sensitive issue.

She explained that he is the father of her child and it was more than being human to check up on him during such cold times.

“It’s my baby’s father, do I have a choice? Let’s take it like everything that happened was God’s plan. Someone is dead here and its sensitive, so I had to call him regardless,” she said in pidgin in an interview with the BBC.

Asked if she is currently dating, she said, “I want to rest now, maybe later.”

