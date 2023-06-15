I Built Two Houses From Acting Money– Akrobeto

Akrobeto

Celebrated actor, Akrobeto has debunked claims that Ghanaian actors can’t build luxurious houses from their acting remunerations.

Speaking in an interview on Ghone TV, he described those who hold such assumptions as ignorant.

According to him, he build two houses from proceeds he made from acting.

“Anyone who says that is ignorant of what goes on in the movie industry. He has not been famous and popular that is why. It’s the money from the acting that I used to build two houses and I want to build more for my children. It’s the money from acting because aside from that what other job do I do?”, he indicated.

“I am using myself as an example and Lil Win as well. Go and check out the school Lil Win has put up, go and see. Such a thing has never appeared in the history of Ghana. What job does he do? We shouldn’t be committing such mistakes. If it’s not the money from movies, then which money am I using to survive? Any money I get is either from the movie or act work”, he added.

Akrobeto’s statement is, however, a contrast to another statement by actor Ekow Smith Asante who allegedly said that salaries paid to actors in Ghana are not substantial enough to afford them to buy houses in prime residential areas like the East Legon.

According to him, the industry does not pay much, alleging that actors can only own houses in such an area through favour from rich people. But Akrobeto says it’s not true.