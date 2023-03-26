I Came To Resolve Africa Challenges – US Vice President

United States Vice-President, Kamala Harris says she has come to Ghana to address some of the issues that relate to the partnership between America and the other African countries, and also to strengthen the economic relations between the US and Ghana.

According to her, “I am here to address some of the issues that relate to the partnership between this continent, its people, and the people of the United States and to reinforce the work that we will continue to do together be that on addressing the climate crisis, to supply chain, to our work together on international rules and nuance”.

She said this when she was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by Ghana’s Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Sunday afternoon to begin her three-nation African tour.

Addressing the media at the Airport, she explained that “I am very excited about the future of Africa. I am very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world including the United States of America. When I look at what is happening on this continent and the fact that the median age is 19 years old, and what that tells us about the growth of opportunities, of innovations, of possibilities, I see in all of that great opportunities and not only for the people of this continent but the people of the world’’.

She explained that “We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring and very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on the continent of Africa’’.

“In particular on this trip, I intend to do work that will focus on increasing investment here on the continent, and facilitating economic growth and opportunity, specifically in the areas of economic empowerment of women and girls, empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion and to support the work that must be done to increase food security, including adaptation to the effect of economic crisis” Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris stated.

Vice President Bawumia led the government delegation including Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. Also at the airport to welcome Vice President Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff were the US Ambassador to Ghana Virginia Palmer and a host of school children carrying miniature flags of Ghana.

While in Ghana, Harris is expected to meet entrepreneurs, students, women, and farmers.

She will also visit the Cape Coast Castle, where slaves were kept in the Central Region, during the slave trade era.

Harris is scheduled to leave Ghana on March 29 to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania before ending the tour in Lusaka, Zambia on 2 April.

