NDC Is Corrupt Criminal Organisation- A Plus Fires

Controversial musician, Kwame A- Plus has launched attacks on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), describing the party as a “Corrupt Criminal Organization In Opposition”.

According to him, it’s the Akufo-Addo-led government that has made the NDC attractive in opposition.

His comments follow the overwhelming endorsement by the Minority Caucus in Parliament of the Ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo after threatening to vote against the new Ministers when the Appointments Committee could not reach a consensus in recommending the approval of the nominees.

Kwame A-Plus in a post on his Facebook page said “Criminals even in opposition!! It is Akufo Addo and his mafia gang that have made NDC attractive. That party has corruption embedded in its DNA”.

He explained that “I feel sorry for the innocent, hardworking, and loyal foolsoldiers communicators. All sacrifices you are making to bring the party to power will yield the same Akufo-Addo sakawa governance we are experiencing today. Your people are worse than those you criticize. Why do you think NPP is confident that they will break the 8? They know your people will take money”.

He added that “I won’t be surprised if Atto Forson himself voted yes!! It will take a long time for the foolsoldiers to understand the “business” of politics”.

His comments support the NDC sympathizers on social media who have taken on their MPs to the cleaners for voting for the approval of the presidential nominees.

Parliament on Friday approved all the six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after initial confusion in the Chamber by the two caucuses.

The secret voting took place after the Appointments Committee could not reach a consensus in recommending the approval of the nominees.

Announcing the results after the vote on Friday, March 24, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin mentioned that “Honourable Members, at long last collation of votes, has ended. Of the register of 275 eligible voters, 3 voters were absent so 272 did exercise their franchise”.

“The results of the voting are as follows; KT Hammond 154 Yes, 116 No, rejected 1; Bryan Acheampong, 167 Yes, 98 No, rejected 4, abstention 3. Stephen Asamoah Boateng 147 Yes, 122 No, and 3 abstention. Mohammed Amin Adams 152 Yes, 117 No, rejected 1, abstention 2. Osei Bonsu Amoah 149 Yes, 120 No, abstention 3 and Stephen Amoah 146 Yes, 123 No, 3 abstention.”

The speaker added that “The House has accordingly approved the nominations of the following persons as ministers and a deputy minister by 79(1) of the constitution.”

However, some of the MPs, such as North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Madina MP, Francis Sosu, Ningo Prampram, and Sam George, among others in a smart move also took to social media to defend themselves by attacking the new Leadership of the Minority caucus.

-BY Daniel Bampoe