‘I Can’t Wait For Fenerbahçe Adventure’

Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender, Alexander Djiku, has expressed joy in sealing a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe after his contract with Strasbourg came to an end.

Despite several offers from clubs in Europe, he signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year on Monday, as confirmed by Fenerbahce following a successful medical examination.

“Very proud to be joining Fenerbahçe, an institution in Turkish and European football.

“I can’t wait to start the adventure with my new team-mates so that I can enjoy a great season and give my all for this great club and its exceptional fans,” he wrote on Twitter.

Djiku’s move to Fenerbahçe is a significant step forward in his career, as he joins the prestigious Turkish club with the goal of contributing to their future success.

The 28-year-old defender made 31 appearances for Strasbourg, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the just-ended season which helped the club survive relegation.

Source: Ghanasoccernet