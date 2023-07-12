Cynthia Okereke

Reports from Nigeria say popular Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke is dead.

According to the Dailypost, filmmaker, and actor Joseph Okechukwu confirmed her sad demise on Wednesday.

Cynthia died on Tuesday evening due to a yet-to-be-confirmed cause.

Joseph in an Instagram post shared the actress’s picture and said he was about to pay for Cynthia’s flight ticket to America before her death.

He wrote: “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.

“The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from the shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

“For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent, and lovely soul to be around. Words fail me. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.”