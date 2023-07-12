Nigel Gaisie Did Not Rape Me- Mzbel Again

Songstress Mzbel has once again denied allegations that she was raped by a popular man of God, Nigel Gaisie.

According to her, they never had any sexual encounter whatsoever.

In August 2020 actress Tracey Boakye in a social media banter with Mzbel alleged that the songstress was blackmailing Nigel to the tune of GHC50,000 over claims that he raped her. She added that Mzbel went to Nigel’s office in a nightgown.

In response, Mzbel alleged that Nigel took advantage of her but she won’t give details about what transpired between her and the prophet.

At the time she also indicated that some bigwigs in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intervened in her issues with Nigel and as such they had put the matter to rest.

Addressing the issue again on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, she said nothing sexual occurred between them, adding that she doesn’t want to touch on that saga again.

“I’m not going to say anything, so I’m just going to take a chill pill, …please don’t push me to places I don’t want to go, it will bring up a lot of things,” she said when the issue came up for discussion.

“Something happened, and I wasn’t happy, I reported it to elders in the NDC, and they called us and spoke to us. It is not rape,” she added.