I Cried After My First Performance At KNUST – Gyakie

Gyakie

Songstress Gyakie has shared an emotional story about her early days as a performer, revealing that she cried after her first stage performance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer recalled how terrified she was when she performed during the Republic Hall SRC Week at KNUST. According to her, technical issues during the performance left her feeling embarrassed and overwhelmed.

“I was very scared during my first stage performance. I remember during the Republic Hall SRC week, I went to perform and during that, the speakers went off. I didn’t know what to do and some of the fans were hooting at me, while others tried their best to keep the atmosphere active,” she said. “Nobody asked me to leave the stage. When I got backstage, I cried because I regretted going there.”

Gyakie, who studied Business Administration at KNUST, also opened up about the pressure she faced from some lecturers and students who were aware of her music career.

“Sometimes, going to class becomes a bit uncomfortable because some lecturers know I am a singer, and they randomly ask me questions I am not ready to answer,” she revealed. “There are times I go to lectures and people would request pictures at times I don’t feel good about myself.”

Despite the challenges, Gyakie has gone on to become one of Ghana’s most celebrated young artists, with hit songs and international recognition to her name.