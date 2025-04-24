Meeting Chris Brown Changed My Life – Davido

Chris Brown and Davido

Afrobeats star Davido has shared how meeting American singer Chris Brown in 2018 made a big impact on his career.

Speaking on the Bagfuel Brigade podcast, Davido said their first interaction happened over a FaceTime call. “Chris had a Nigerian friend who called me one day. My song was playing in the background, and I asked where he was. He said he was at Chris Brown’s house,” Davido explained.

To his surprise, Chris was dancing to his song. “He gave Chris the phone, and that was the first time we spoke,” he said.

A few months later, Davido visited the U.S. and met Chris in person. “From the first time we met, we just became friends naturally,” he added.

Since then, the two have worked on several hit songs together, including “Blow My Mind.” Davido said the friendship helped take his music career to the next level.