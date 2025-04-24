BoG To Begin Cryptocurrency Regulation September

Dr. Johnson Asiama

Ghana will begin the regulation of cryptocurrency and related platforms by the end of September 2025, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced.

The central bank boss said the commence regulation of the regulation follows the passage of the Virtual Asset Providers Act.

He said the legislation will empower the Bank of Ghana to license and regulate platforms and players operating in the virtual asset space.

“To enhance the regulation of these platforms and assets, the Bank of Ghana is establishing a dedicated unit focused on digital assets,” Dr. Asiama revealed. “This is a technology we cannot prevent, hence the need to move fast to regulate it.”

He made the announcement during the African Leaders and Partners Forum organised by the EBII Group on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC.

The forum brought together stakeholders from finance, trade, and agriculture across Ghana, the U.S., Europe, and the Americas to explore strategies to improve trade and investment between Africa and the United States.

Addressing participants at the forum, Dr. Asiama emphasised the importance of macroeconomic credibility and strategic autonomy in securing investor confidence and redefining Africa’s global economic role.

“This is one of four key proposals from the Bank of Ghana on how to reshape US-Africa engagement,” he noted.

“Policies are being implemented to reduce and stabilise inflation, build reserves, and consolidate fiscal discipline.”

He added that across the continent, central banks are adopting bold reforms to improve transparency, independence, and credibility.

Dr. Asiama also highlighted the importance of fostering financial system resilience and enhancing risk mitigation strategies to attract productive capital flows and manage vulnerabilities.

A Business Desk Report