4×4 Is Too Old To Come Back – Captain Planet

Captain Planet

Captain Planet, a member of the once-celebrated Ghanaian music trio 4×4, has officially dashed hopes of a reunion, saying the group is not coming back — ever.

In a post on X on April 21, the rapper and entrepreneur, born Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey, responded to persistent calls from fans urging the group to rekindle its musical flame. But according to him, the 4×4 era is over for good.

“Why everybody dey ask when 4×4 dey come back? Massa 4×4 no dey come back anywhere. We are too old to form a group again… Our job is done. Long time ago. No more 4×4. We are good as brothers,” he posted.

Formed in 2000, 4×4 — originally made up of Captain Planet, Coded (formerly known as Abortion), and later joined by Fresh Prince — quickly rose to fame with a unique blend of hip-hop and Afrobeat. They dominated the Ghanaian music scene for years with back-to-back hits and won several accolades. However, the group went inactive around 2015, with each member branching out into solo ventures.

Despite the group’s hiatus, nostalgia for their music has remained strong, prompting recent fan-led campaigns for a possible comeback. Captain Planet, however, made it clear that while they may occasionally perform together, the days of 4×4 as a music-making group are behind them.

“Just enjoy our old tunes,” he added. “We might be performing group songs along the line at some point, but the 4×4 group is not coming back again to make music together again. Everybody, get over it. We are too grown to handle our individual talents. We don’t have to be in a group before doing music.”

Though the statement may come as a disappointment to fans, it also signals a new chapter for the members of 4×4 — one where they honour their legacy while continuing to evolve as solo artists.

For now, it seems, 4×4’s music will live on only in playlists, memories, and maybe the occasional stage appearance — but not in the studio.