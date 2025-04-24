Ursula Foundation Supports Labone SHS

Students pose behind some of the donated items

The Ursula Foundation, has come to the aid of Labone Senior High School following a fire outbreak that ravaged the girls’ dormitory, leaving dozens of students displaced and essential supplies destroyed.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communication’s foundation donated a wide range of essential relief items to the school, including 100 pieces of 25kg bags of rice, 100 plastic chairs, mattresses, 50 bags of 50kg maize, 3 bags of 100kg gari, and 4 bags of 100kg beans. The items are aimed at alleviating the immediate challenges faced by the school.

The items were presented on behalf of the foundation by some of its leading members during a brief ceremony held on the school’s campus. Accompanying the foundation executives were other members of the 1982 year group alumni association of the school, which the founder of the Ursula Foundation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful happens to be part.

Presenting the items to the school, William Adu conveyed the heartfelt sentiments of members of the foundation and reiterated the foundation’s unwavering commitment to support the school in any way possible.

“The foundation was devastated by the news of the fire and immediately resolved to extend help. This school helped shape our founder, and in times like this, we believe it is our responsibility to stand with the institution that helped shape the founder to become who she is today,” Mr. Adu said.

The donation was warmly received by the school’s headmistress, Rejoice Acolor, who expressed immense gratitude on behalf of the school’s management, staff, and students. She described the gesture as not just timely, but deeply inspiring.

“This donation could not have come at a better time. We were struggling to reorganise resources after the incident, and this support brings hope, comfort, and a sense of renewal to the students who were most affected,” she said.

The president of the 1982 year group, Gabriel Annor, also commended the foundation and Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful for their generosity and strong sense of community. He called on other alumni and stakeholders to emulate her example.

“This act of compassion speaks volumes about the values instilled in us here. As a year group, we are encouraged and will continue to explore ways to support the school during this difficult time,” he stated.

The school community, still reeling from the aftermath of the fire, welcomed the donation with cheers and heartfelt appreciation, as students and teachers alike gathered to witness the presentation.